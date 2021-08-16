Canada election: Dufferin–Caledon

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Dufferin-Caledon is located in southwestern Ontario. It includes the County of Dufferin and Town of Caledon.

The riding has been a Conservative stronghold since 2004, when David Tilson first won the seat. Tilson did not seek re-election in 2019.

Conservative Kyle Seeback won the seat in 2019 with 42 per cent of the vote. Seeback was previously the MP for the Brampton West riding from 2011 until 2015.

The riding has a population of 128,237 people, according to the 2016 census. The two biggest age brackets, both 7.3 per cent of the population, are 15-19 and 55-59.

Candidates

Conservative: Kyle Seeback (incumbent)

Liberal: Lisa Post

Green: Jenni Le Forestier

PPC: Brian Frazer

