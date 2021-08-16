SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Davenport

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:29 am
Map of the Davenport riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Davenport riding. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Davenport is located in the west end of Toronto.

The riding has been a Liberal stronghold since 1962, with the exception of 2011 when NDP’s Andrew Cash won the seat. He ran for re-election in 2015, but lost to Liberal Julie Dzerowicz by just 2.9 percentage points.

Cash ran again in 2019 but lost again to Dzerowicz by 2.7 points.

Dzerowicz’s win in 2015 made her the first female MP for Davenport. She currently sits on the House of Commons finance committee.

Prior to politics, Dzerowicz spent more than 20 years working in banking and biotechnology.

Trending Stories

According to the 2016 census, just over 16 per cent of the riding’s population identify Portuguese as their mother tongue.

Candidates

Liberal Party: Julie Dzerowicz (incumbent)

Conservative Party: TBD

Green Party: TBD

NDP: TBD

People’s Party of Canada: Tara Dos Remedios

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagcanada election tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag2021 election tagCanada election riding tagDavenport tagJulie Dzerowicz tag2021 federal election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers