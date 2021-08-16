Canada election: Davenport

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Davenport is located in the west end of Toronto.

The riding has been a Liberal stronghold since 1962, with the exception of 2011 when NDP’s Andrew Cash won the seat. He ran for re-election in 2015, but lost to Liberal Julie Dzerowicz by just 2.9 percentage points.

Cash ran again in 2019 but lost again to Dzerowicz by 2.7 points.

Dzerowicz’s win in 2015 made her the first female MP for Davenport. She currently sits on the House of Commons finance committee.

Prior to politics, Dzerowicz spent more than 20 years working in banking and biotechnology.

According to the 2016 census, just over 16 per cent of the riding’s population identify Portuguese as their mother tongue.

Candidates

Liberal Party: Julie Dzerowicz (incumbent)

Conservative Party: TBD

Green Party: TBD

NDP: TBD

People’s Party of Canada: Tara Dos Remedios

