SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Brantford—Brant

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:29 am
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Brantford-Brant. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Brantford-Brant. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Brantford—Brant is located in southwestern Ontario. It includes the city of Brantford and part of the county of Brant.

Brantford—Brant also includes the Six Nations and New Credit reserves.

Conservative MP Phil McColeman has held the seat since 2008, when the riding was known as Brant.

Trending Stories

During the last election, McColeman won by nearly 10 percentage points over Liberal Danielle Takacs. He formerly served as the Conservative’s shadow minister for veterans affairs, the Treasury Board critic and Deputy Finance critic.

In a December 2020 social media post, McColeman announced that he would not be seeking re-election in the next federal election.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagcanada election tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag2021 election tagCanada election riding tagBrantford-Brant tagPhil McColeman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers