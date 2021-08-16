Canada election: Brantford—Brant

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Brantford—Brant is located in southwestern Ontario. It includes the city of Brantford and part of the county of Brant.

Brantford—Brant also includes the Six Nations and New Credit reserves.

Conservative MP Phil McColeman has held the seat since 2008, when the riding was known as Brant.

During the last election, McColeman won by nearly 10 percentage points over Liberal Danielle Takacs. He formerly served as the Conservative’s shadow minister for veterans affairs, the Treasury Board critic and Deputy Finance critic.

In a December 2020 social media post, McColeman announced that he would not be seeking re-election in the next federal election.

