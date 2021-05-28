Kai Williams joins Saskatchewan Rattlers for second season

Kai Williams’ basketball journey has taken him around the world.

From Campbell Collegiate High School in Regina to South Dakota State University to playing professionally for 11 years in Europe, the Regina product still has to pinch himself once in a while.

“Without really being too cliché, it’s honestly been a dream come true,” said Williams, who is back home in Regina with his wife and soon-to-be two-year-old daughter. “Being able to play basketball for a living has always been a dream of mine ever since i was younger and so being able to do that has been at times a surreal experience.”

And now for a second straight year, Williams will be donning a Saskatchewan Rattlers jersey this summer, as he’s re-signed with the Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise for another season, which coincides with his regular European off-season.

Last year, Williams joined the Rattlers for the CEBL Summer Series.

“Last year I got asked as well and I jumped at the opportunity,” said Williams, who averaged 4.8 points, 1.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds in five games played with the Rattlers last year. “It was a really great experience.

“It means a lot to me honestly to be able to play for a Saskatchewan team and to be able to play back home in Canada.”

And while Williams usually comes back to Regina anyway during his off-seasons, he and his family might be staying for good this time, as Williams hinted at several new opportunities for him on the horizon.

“It’s looking like we’ll probably be in Canada unless there’s some crazy offer that draws us back,” said Williams.

“I’ve always had a vision of what I’ve wanted to do afterwards but with the pandemic happening it’s kind of sped those thoughts up and pushed them to the forefront.”

