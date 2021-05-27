Homicide investigators deploy to Chilliwack for fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are probing a fatal shooting in Chilliwack.

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said police were called to a report of a person taken to hospital with gunshot wounds around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

The victim later died.

Chilliwack RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are now handling the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT.

