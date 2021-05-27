Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigators deploy to Chilliwack for fatal shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 9:48 pm
Police responded to a call about a person admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds around 1:15 a.m., Thursday. View image in full screen
Police responded to a call about a person admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds around 1:15 a.m., Thursday. Global News

Homicide investigators are probing a fatal shooting in Chilliwack.

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said police were called to a report of a person taken to hospital with gunshot wounds around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious death near Yale, B.C.

The victim later died.

Chilliwack RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are now handling the case.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT.

Click to play video: 'IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict' IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict
IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict – May 14, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagIHIT tagChilliwack tagChilliwack Shooting tagchilliwack homicide tagChilliwack crime tagchilliwack fatal shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers