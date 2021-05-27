Homicide investigators deploy to Chilliwack for fatal shooting

Homicide investigators are probing a fatal shooting in Chilliwack.
The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said police were called to a report of a person taken to hospital with gunshot wounds around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.
The victim later died.
Chilliwack RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are now handling the case.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT.
IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments