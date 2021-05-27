B.C. reports 378 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with another seven deaths.

It pushed the province’s seven-day average for new cases to 330, up slightly from Wednesday’s nearly seven-month low of 327.

Of the new cases, 98 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 189 were in the Fraser Health region, nine were in the Island Health region, 68 were in the Interior Health region and 14 were in the Northern Health region.

There were 3,543 active cases.

A total of 286 people were in hospital, 88 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

B.C. has now administered more than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2.87 million people have received a first dose, accounting for nearly 56 per cent of B.C.’s population.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced Thursday a resumption of indoor religious gatherings, with a cap of 50 people and COVID-19 safety plans in effect.

Henry said new guidance to allow overnight summer camps would be released in the coming day.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 143,264 COVID-19 cases, while 1,690 people have died.

