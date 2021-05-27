SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. reports 378 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 5:05 pm
All eyes on Victoria again where B.C. health officials are expected to address the timeline between vaccine doses. Keith Baldrey reports.

British Columbia reported 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with another seven deaths.

It pushed the province’s seven-day average for new cases to 330, up slightly from Wednesday’s nearly seven-month low of 327.

Read more: COVID-19: British Columbia reports 250 new cases, fewest since late October

Of the new cases, 98 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 189 were in the Fraser Health region, nine were in the Island Health region, 68 were in the Interior Health region and 14 were in the Northern Health region.

There were 3,543 active cases.

A total of 286 people were in hospital, 88 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

B.C. has now administered more than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2.87 million people have received a first dose, accounting for nearly 56 per cent of B.C.’s population.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced Thursday a resumption of indoor religious gatherings, with a cap of 50 people and COVID-19 safety plans in effect.

Henry said new guidance to allow overnight summer camps would be released in the coming day.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 143,264 COVID-19 cases, while 1,690 people have died.

What B.C.’s restart plan means for face mask use

 

 

