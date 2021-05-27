Young drivers handed big fines in Wednesday night Manitoba traffic stops

Send this page to someone via email

Three young drivers are facing big fines after a pair of Wednesday night stops by Manitoba RCMP.

Police said the first driver was busted going 160 km/h on Highway 3, and handed a $835 ticket and a serious offence notice.

Later that night, the same officers stopped two teens, 17 and 18 years old, for racing, and fined them $672 plus serious offence notices. Their vehicles were also impounded for a week.

