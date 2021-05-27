Menu

Young drivers handed big fines in Wednesday night Manitoba traffic stops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 5:20 pm
Manitoba RCMP stop a speeder. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP stop a speeder. RCMP Manitoba

Three young drivers are facing big fines after a pair of Wednesday night stops by Manitoba RCMP.

Police said the first driver was busted going 160 km/h on Highway 3, and handed a $835 ticket and a serious offence notice.

Read more: Motorcyclist’s fuel-line speeding excuse doesn’t fly with RCMP

Later that night, the same officers stopped two teens, 17 and 18 years old, for racing, and fined them $672 plus serious offence notices. Their vehicles were also impounded for a week.

