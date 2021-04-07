Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist’s fuel-line speeding excuse doesn’t fly with RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 12:15 pm
The motorcyclist received a $1,058 speeding ticket. View image in full screen
The motorcyclist received a $1,058 speeding ticket. RCMP Manitoba

A Manitoba motorcyclist was dinged with a big fine after getting busted travelling 177 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway 83 Friday evening.

RCMP said the man, 51, claimed he was “trying to flush fresh fuel through the fuel lines.”

Read more: Manitoba RCMP say extreme highway speeding ‘has to stop’ in year with heavy fatalities

The driver was fined $1,058 and received a serious offence notice, which means he’ll face a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg councillor proposes photo radar money be used for safety, road design' Winnipeg councillor proposes photo radar money be used for safety, road design
Winnipeg councillor proposes photo radar money be used for safety, road design – Mar 30, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPManitoba RCMPSpeedingSpeeding Ticketcrime in Manitobalicense reviewmotorcycle speeder

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers