Motorcyclist’s fuel-line speeding excuse doesn’t fly with RCMP

A Manitoba motorcyclist was dinged with a big fine after getting busted travelling 177 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway 83 Friday evening.

RCMP said the man, 51, claimed he was “trying to flush fresh fuel through the fuel lines.”

The driver was fined $1,058 and received a serious offence notice, which means he’ll face a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

