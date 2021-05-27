SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 36 cases, 1 death linked to outbreak at Ottawa’s Centre D’Accueil Champlain care home

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 4:25 pm
An Ottawa long-term care home is reporting 36 COVID-19 cases and one death since an outbreak began May 19. View image in full screen
An Ottawa long-term care home is reporting 36 COVID-19 cases and one death since an outbreak began May 19. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

An outbreak at a city-run long-term care home in Ottawa has led to 36 cases of COVID-19 and the death of one resident, according to the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 29 staff and seven residents have tested positive for the virus at the Centre D’Accueil Champlain.

An outbreak affecting the second and fifth floors of the care home began on May 19.

Donna Gray, the general manager of community and social services in Ottawa, confirmed in a memo to city council Wednesday evening that the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, has been identified as part of some of the positive cases in the home.

Read more: All Ontario long-term care homes now partially air conditioned

Story continues below advertisement

“At the current time, all individuals are stable,” Gray wrote in the memo.

Gray said that some of the individuals who tested positive in connection with the outbreak are fully vaccinated.

Management continues to promote vaccine uptake among staff and OPH is planning a vaccine clinic at the home later this week, she said.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, OPH reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday and two deaths related to the virus.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa ICU doctor calls for the immediate reopening Ontario schools' Ottawa ICU doctor calls for the immediate reopening Ontario schools
Ottawa ICU doctor calls for the immediate reopening Ontario schools

There are now 743 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as viral levels appear to be declining in the city.

Some 49 Ottawa residents are currently in hospital with COVID-19, 12 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 26 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagCentre D'Accueil Champlain tagOttawa covid outbreak tagOttawa long-term care home tagOttawa long-term care outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers