SHA easing family presence and visitation restrictions at Regina hospitals

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Thursday it is easing visitor restrictions in hospitals in Regina, due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Both Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital are moving from Level 2 restrictions to Level 1 as of Sunday, meaning all patients and residents are able to designate two essential family or support persons to provide in-person support.

“One designated person is to be with the patient at a time,” the SHA said in a press release Thursday.

“Timing and frequency of family presence is to be determined in collaboration with the staff, patient and essential family/support person based on patient needs and considerations of the care team/service area.”

SHA said more than two people can be designated or present at the same time in critical care of intensive care units, end-of-life palliative care and maternal, postpartum or pediatric units.

The changes made to family visitation apply for both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.

“Family members and support people who are permitted must undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility or home. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire,” the SHA said in the release.

“The family member or support person will be required to perform hand hygiene entering and leaving the facility or home and when entering and leaving the patient’s or resident’s room.

“Family members and support people will be required to wear a medical grade mask while inside the facility or home and potentially additional personal protective equipment if required.”

The SHA said visitors are not allowed to wait in the waiting room or other common areas and movement should be kept to essential movement only.

Further information regarding hospital visitation can be found on the SHA website.

