Man charged in Calgary road rage incident, police investigate if it was hate-motivated

Calgary police have charged a man in connection to a road rage incident and say they are investigating if a “hate-motivated bias” contributed to the attack.

The interaction happened on Bow Trail Southwest near 24 Street Southwest at around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday and was, according to police, captured on camera.

Police said the victim was in a car travelling 50/h in a 70 km/h zone when the driver of a Ford F-150 began tailgating him and honking.

Police said the driver of the car braked, at which time the driver of the truck drove in front of the car, coming to a stop.

“The man got out of his truck and approached the car, yelling profanities and pounding on the car window with a fist,” police said in a news release.

After returning to his truck, police allege the man backed the vehicle up against the flow of traffic and positioned it behind the car while “continuing to yell out his window.”

The driver of the car attempted to drive away, but police said the truck driver once again pulled in front of his vehicle and stopped, blocking his path.

“The truck driver exited his vehicle and again began to bang on the car window while continuing to yell profanity, vague threats and derogatory comments,” police said.

“The man then called the car driver a ‘terrorist’ and stated he had a picture of ‘Allah and Muhammad’ in his truck, before ripping the windshield wiper off the car.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The man then called the car driver a 'terrorist' and stated he had a picture of 'Allah and Muhammad' in his truck, before ripping the windshield wiper off the car."

Police said the truck driver then returned to his vehicle and drove away.

Investigators used video of the incident to identify the driver.

Officers located 27-year-old Alex John Hudson at his home and charged him with mischief to a motor vehicle. Hudson is scheduled to appear in court on July 7.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

“Although the initial altercation is believed to have resulted from a road-rage incident, we are investigating whether hate-motivated bias contributed to the ongoing interaction,” a news release stated.

“Hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes, like assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime, where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim.”

