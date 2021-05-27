Thousands of expiring AstraZeneca doses not yet sent to pharmacies, Ontario says

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario says thousands of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines expiring Monday are still undergoing quality checks before being sent to pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

It says 12,000 doses are expected to be cleared tomorrow, and others are still being reviewed.

A spokeswoman for the health minister says approximately 26,600 doses had been sent out as of Thursday morning to be administered as second shots.

Ontario stopped giving out first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month after saying it was linked to an increased risk of a rare but serious blood clotting disorder.

The province is now offering second shots of the vaccine at a 10-week interval to the first batch of AstraZeneca recipients as it works through roughly 45,000 doses set to expire on May 31.

Ontarians who received the vaccine between March 10 and March 19 at participating sites in Kingston, Windsor and Toronto are eligible to book those second doses.

Approximately 90,000 people participated in the AstraZeneca pilot during that time frame, and many reported issues with booking second appointments this week.

Ontario reported 1,135 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 19 more deaths linked to the virus. The data was based on more than 37,700 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health reported 1,072 hospitalizations in Ontario, including 650 patients are in intensive care and 452 are on a ventilator.

1:39 COVID-19: The challenge of booking a 2nd AstraZeneca dose in Ontario COVID-19: The challenge of booking a 2nd AstraZeneca dose in Ontario