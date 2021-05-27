Lindsay man arrested following investigation into William Street South business break-in

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges following a break and enter at a business earlier this week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to an alarm at a William Street South business.

Police say they found the business in disarray.

Investigators say video surveillance from the site showed a man had removed a window air conditioner unit and crawled into the business. Once inside, police say he stole merchandise and a quantity of cash.

On Wednesday, police made an arrest.

William Mahon, 44, of Lindsay, was charged with break, enter and commit and theft under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Thursday, police said Thursday.