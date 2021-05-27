Work on mural honouring late SNFU singer to start on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue next month

Send this page to someone via email

A massive mural to honour the memory of Ken Chinn (a.k.a. Chi Pig), the late singer of iconic Canadian punk band SNFU, will be completed on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue this summer.

In a Facebook post, the Edmonton Arts Council said the project will be completed by muralists Lacey Jane and Layla Folkmann and be called “Larger Than Life.”

Chinn died last summer at the age of 57. SNFU was formed in Chinn’s hometown of Edmonton before he later relocated to Vancouver.

He was one of the most well-known punk rock singers of his era to be openly gay and was admired for both his lyricism and his athletic presence as a frontman in the punk world.

READ MORE: SNFU singer’s death sparks push to honour Canadian punk icon in hometown of Edmonton

The EAC, which said it is helping fund the project, said work will begin in mid-June. The mural will occupy the entire east side of the building that houses pub and music venue The Buckingham at 10439 82 Ave.

Story continues below advertisement

Cameron Noyes, a longtime friend of Chinn’s, told Global News on Wednesday that the vision becoming a reality is “fantastic” and the location is fitting because it’s a part of Whyte Avenue where “Ken spent a lot of his life.”

“That’s where he’d go when he was in town and where venues he used to play at were,” Noyes said.

“(I) wanted it to be really visible… People will definitely be able to see it.”

A mural honouring Chinn is already complete in Vancouver.

Watch below: (From July 24, 2020) Friends of the late singer Ken Chinn of legendary Canadian punk band SNFU are mounting an effort to publicly honour the musician in his hometown of Edmonton. Gord Steinke spoke with friend Cameron Noyes about the musician’s legacy.

3:16 SNFU singer’s death sparks push to honour Canadian punk icon in hometown of Edmonton SNFU singer’s death sparks push to honour Canadian punk icon in hometown of Edmonton – Jul 24, 2020