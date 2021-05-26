Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrests surpass 100 at B.C. old-growth logging protests: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2021 9:30 pm
RCMP officers arrest a man during an anti-logging protest in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP officers arrest a man during an anti-logging protest in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

Police say 55 people were arrested Tuesday as they enforced a British Columbia court injunction ordering the removal of blockades aimed at preventing old-growth logging on southwestern Vancouver Island.

The RCMP say the protesters who gathered along a forest service road west of Lake Cowichan were given a chance to leave or face arrest, and nine of those taken into custody had been arrested in previous days.

Read more: More than 30 arrested at B.C. old-growth logging blockades

The Mounties say more than 100 people have been arrested since enforcement of the court injunction began last week to allow workers with the Teal-Jones Group to resume logging in that area and in the Fairy Creek watershed to the south, near Port Renfrew.

Click to play video: 'Loggers turn tables on anti-logging protestors' Loggers turn tables on anti-logging protestors
Loggers turn tables on anti-logging protestors

Sgt. Chris Manseau says police enforcement was initially planned for just one location Tuesday at a camp near Port Renfrew, but some officers were redeployed as protesters gathered along the McClure forest service road.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He says in a statement that arrests were expected to continue there Wednesday.

READ MORE: Seven more arrests at B.C. blockade opposing old-growth logging: RCMP

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C. and Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Teal-Jones has said it plans to harvest about 20 hectares at the north ridge of the 1,200-hectare watershed out of 200 available for harvest.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justice tagforestry tagBlockade tagLogging tagOld Growth Logging tagOld Growth tagLogging Blockade tagold growth logging blockade tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers