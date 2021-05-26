Man stabbed at Sunset beach, suspect arrested, Vancouver police say

Send this page to someone via email

One man was taken to hospital and another arrested following a stabbing at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Wednesday.

Vancouver police said they were called to the beach around 4:30 p.m. to reports of two men fighting.

Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds; he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested a short distance away, police said.

