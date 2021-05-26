Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed at Sunset beach, suspect arrested, Vancouver police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 8:52 pm
Click to play video: 'One person taken to hospital after Sunset Beach stabbing' One person taken to hospital after Sunset Beach stabbing
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach. Police responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. for reports of two men fighting.

One man was taken to hospital and another arrested following a stabbing at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Wednesday.

Vancouver police said they were called to the beach around 4:30 p.m. to reports of two men fighting.

Read more: Mother of teen who died in Vancouver west side stabbing speaks out as police plead for calm

Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds; he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The suspect was arrested a short distance away, police said.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Courtroom stabbing under investigation by Vancouver Police' Courtroom stabbing under investigation by Vancouver Police
Courtroom stabbing under investigation by Vancouver Police
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagvancouver police tagVancouver crime tagSunset Beach tagVancouver stabbing tagMan stabbed tagsunset beach stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers