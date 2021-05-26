Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police warn of trend of catalytic converter thefts

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 4:31 pm
Officer say two Innisfil, Ont., residents reported that catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked in their driveways. View image in full screen
Officer say two Innisfil, Ont., residents reported that catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked in their driveways. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police are warning the public of an emerging trend of catalytic converter thefts.

Officers say two Innisfil, Ont., residents reported that catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked in their driveways.

The thefts are part of a trend in the Greater Toronto Area involving a number of police jurisdictions.

Trending Stories

The devices being pilfered are part of vehicle exhaust systems and help to reduce emissions.

Police say they’re being stolen due to the high-value metals found in them.

Thieves are hot for catalytic converters – Mar 10, 2021
