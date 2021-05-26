South Simcoe police warn of trend of catalytic converter thefts

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police are warning the public of an emerging trend of catalytic converter thefts.

Officers say two Innisfil, Ont., residents reported that catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked in their driveways.

The thefts are part of a trend in the Greater Toronto Area involving a number of police jurisdictions.

The devices being pilfered are part of vehicle exhaust systems and help to reduce emissions.

Police say they’re being stolen due to the high-value metals found in them.

