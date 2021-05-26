Kingston, Ont. board of health backs return to in-class learning as COVID-19 cases decline

Send this page to someone via email

At a Wednesday meeting, Kingston’s board of health voted to support a plea from local epidemiologists calling for a return to in-class learning as COVID-19 cases decrease locally.

The board voted to support a letter written by five Queen’s University doctors, sent to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

The letter called on the province to open schools based on “regional epidemiology and with the approval from the local public health units.”

Schools across Ontario have been closed since the delayed March Break, which took place in April.

When asked at the board meeting if he too supported a reopening of local schools, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, said given the local circumstances, he would “fully endorse” a return to in-person learning.

Wednesday, the local health unit reported only two new cases in the region, with 26 active cases. For the first time in three months, the health unit reported no new cases in the region on Tuesday.

The letter from the Kingston epidemiologists argued that “continued elementary and secondary school closures will disproportionately harm children and adolescents.”

It also noted the relatively low case counts among Kingston-area schools when they were open — only three local school outbreaks with a total of 10 students and staff affected.

The doctors argued that at this point, the risk to students’ mental, physical and emotional wellbeing when schools are closed outweigh the risk of COVID-19.

“Our collective opinion is that in low prevalence regions, it is perfectly acceptable to open schools to reduce harm to children and youth while not interfering with COVID-19 control in a substantial way,” the letter continued.

As of now, it’s unclear when schools will return to in-person learning, but Tuesday, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, indicated that he would like to get students back in class before June 14, the beginning of the first phase of the province’s new reopening plan.

William said he’d also be open to a regional approach to allow some school boards to return to in-person classes sooner than others.

Williams says there will be a decision on schools soon.

–With files from The Canadian Press