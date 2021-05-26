Menu

Canada

B.C. deploys crews to Manitoba to assist with several aggressive wildfires

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2021 3:51 pm
A waterbomber is seen near St Andrews in Manitoba. View image in full screen
A waterbomber is seen near St Andrews in Manitoba. Russ Hobson/Global News

A crew of firefighters from British Columbia is heading to Manitoba to help with wildfires.

B.C.’s Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says 41 firefighters and two support staff were deployed on Wednesday.

Read more: Wildfire in Sandilands Provincial Forest deemed out of control: officials

A statement from Conroy’s office says the BC Wildfire Service welcomes the chance to share firefighting resources with other jurisdictions.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Wildfire Update – May 19' Manitoba Wildfire Update – May 19
Manitoba Wildfire Update – May 19

Precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be taken and the Forests Ministry says the B.C. team will remain in its own bubble, operating separately from Manitoba firefighters.

Read more: Wildfires rage across Manitoba prompting states of emergency, potential evacuations

The wildfire service says most of the 250 blazes reported in B.C. since the start of the fire season in March are listed as out, 15 are controlled, one is being held and four are new fires that started Tuesday.

Manitoba currently has several active wildfires, including two northeast of Dauphin that are listed as out of control and have burned a combined total of 2,200 square kilometres since being sparked two weeks ago.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
