Wascana Centre in Regina adds community safety officers to patrol park

Community safety officers will begin patrolling Wascana Centre as part of a new public safety program launched by Saskatchewan’s Provincial Capital Commission.

Announced Wednesday, the officers will patrol the park on foot, bicycle and traditional patrol vehicles.

“These officers will not only serve as goodwill ambassadors for Wascana Centre, but will also help create a space that is safe, healthy and enjoyable for all visitors,” said Don McMorris, Saskatchewan’s minister responsible for the commission.

“We look forward to the public engaging with them in the park and on bike patrols this summer.”

The program looks to focus on community engagement through conversation and to help create a safe environment for park visitors.

“The new Community Safety Officer program provides visitors a reassuring and visible presence in Wascana Centre,” said commission CEO Monique Goffinet Miller.

“Bicycles will make it easier for constables to get to areas that in the past were a challenge like the trails east of the Science Centre and into the wetlands habitat. Having the (officers) cycling is also part of our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint through the park.”

The safety officers will have the same power as peace officers. Specific duties include:

Enforcement of the Traffic Safety Act;

Enforcement of the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act and Cannabis Control Act;

Enforcement of Provincial Capital Commission bylaws such as parking, fishing, swimming, boating, fire safety, and event oversight and security;

General security to control littering, loitering and disorderly conduct;

Education and encouragement on COVID-19 safety protocols; and

First aid.

“Now that they have completed their training, the new officers are excited to tune up their bikes, put on their safety gear, get outside and start interacting with patrons of the park,” said Sgt. Daryl Chernoff, community safety officer program manager.

The program will aid the Regina Police Service and other security agencies in the park.