Reports that U.S. border to Canada could reopen on June 22 untrue: sources

U.S. government sources tell Global News that reports they will unilaterally reopen the border with Canada on June 22 are not true.

Earlier on Wednesday, Len Saunders, a well-known immigration lawyer based in Blaine, Wash., said high-level meetings had been held in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and officials from the Peace Arch port of entry were involved.

“And what I was told is that instructions came out of headquarters that the border will be fully reopening, the U.S. border on June 22, in just over three weeks,” Saunders told Global News.

The Canada-U.S. border has been shut down for more than a year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that the Canadian border will remain closed until June 21.

Right now, about half of the Canadian population has received at least one dose of vaccine, with 20,328,984 doses having been administered.

The border remains open for essential travel to avoid disrupting the flow of food, medical supplies and other crucial goods between the two countries.

