Canada

Reports that U.S. border to Canada could reopen on June 22 untrue: sources

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 12:32 pm
There are reports that officials from the Peace Arch border crossing were involved in meetings with Washington DC on Tuesday. View image in full screen
There are reports that officials from the Peace Arch border crossing were involved in meetings with Washington DC on Tuesday. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

U.S. government sources tell Global News that reports they will unilaterally reopen the border with Canada on June 22 are not true.

Earlier on Wednesday, Len Saunders, a well-known immigration lawyer based in Blaine, Wash., said high-level meetings had been held in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and officials from the Peace Arch port of entry were involved.

“And what I was told is that instructions came out of headquarters that the border will be fully reopening, the U.S. border on June 22, in just over three weeks,” Saunders told Global News.

The Canada-U.S. border has been shut down for more than a year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Canada-U.S. border closure extended until June 21, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that the Canadian border will remain closed until June 21.

Right now, about half of the Canadian population has received at least one dose of vaccine, with 20,328,984 doses having been administered.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

The border remains open for essential travel to avoid disrupting the flow of food, medical supplies and other crucial goods between the two countries.

