Canada-U.S. border closure extended until June 21, Trudeau says

The Canada-U.S. land border will remain closed for at least another month in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Trudeau took to Twitter to announce that the closure has been extended until June 21.

“To protect your health and limit the spread of COVID-19, we’re extending the measures currently in place by another 30 days. Non-essential travel between our two countries remains restricted until June 21st,” the prime minister tweeted.

The joint restrictions have been in place since March 2020 and were mutually agreed upon by both countries. The ban has been rolled over several times since.

However, the border remains open for essential travel throughout the pandemic in a bid to avoid disrupting the flow of food, medical supplies and other crucial goods between the two countries.

The U.S. State Department also announced the extension on Twitter, adding that it’s working closely with Canada to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve.

