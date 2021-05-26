COVID-19: 46 new cases in London-Middlesex, 5 in Elgin-Oxford

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and Testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

Forty-six new COVID-19 cases have been reported in London-Middlesex, local health officials said on Wednesday.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 12,076, of which 11,420 have been resolved, an increase of 75 from the day before. At least 217 virus-related deaths have been reported, including 17 so far this month, most recently on Friday.

The health unit says at least 439 cases are active in the London-Middlesex region.

At least 1,588 cases have been reported this month. The region’s seven-day rolling case average (May 19-25) is 49.5, down from 54 the seven days previous.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 46 new cases reported on Wednesday, all are from London, with roughly 65 per cent involving people under 30.

Eighteen are aged 19 or younger; 12 are in their 20s; eight are in their 30s; four are in their 40s; three are in their 50s; and one is 80 or older. No cases involve people in their 60s or 70s.

Close contact is listed as the exposure source for 33 cases, or about 71 per cent. Four have no known link, and two are due to outbreak. Seven are pending such information.

The number of variant cases recorded in London-Middlesex stands at 2,917, an increase of 36 from the day before.

Health unit data shows variant cases have accounted for more than 80 per cent of cases every week this month. So far, they account for 53 per cent, but the tally is rising as more data comes in.

Nearly all of the variant cases, 2,878, have been the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K. Thirty-eight have involved the P.1 variant, first identified in Brazil, while one involved the B.1.617 variant, first identified in India.

At least 359 other cases remain under investigation after they were found to have a spike protein mutation consistent with one or more coronavirus variants.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 10,902 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 361 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 329 cases have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 153 in Thames Centre, 72 in Lucan Biddulph, 57 in North Middlesex, 54 in Southwest Middlesex, 15 in Adelaide Metcalfe and six in Newbury. At least 127 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

At least 39 COVID-19 patients were listed as being in the care of LHSC on Tuesday, down two from a day earlier.

Of those, 15 are in intensive care, down one from the day before. Fewer than five staff cases are active.

LHSC says that fewer than 10 of the 39 COVID-19 patients in their care are from out of region. Five are in acute care, while fewer than five are in the ICU.

However, LHSC officials say they have begun accepting patients from hard-hit Manitoba.

“At present, this number of patients coming to us from the west remains below five, but we anticipate further transfers over the coming weeks as they are just hitting the peak of their third wave,” said Dr. Adam Dukelow, LHSC’s chief medical officer, on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Dukelow noted that the patients were in the ICU.

Dukelow also noted that the organization had ramped up its surgical capacity after getting the go-ahead from the province to do so.

Non-urgent procedures were halted late last month amid a disturbing rise in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

At least 10 of 15 operating rooms at University Hospital, and 14 of 17 at Victoria Hospital, are now online, he said.

“This resumption of surgical services is good news, but must be balanced with the need to maintain available critical care capacity,” Dukelow said.

“We still have many staff that normally work in other areas of our hospital that have been redeployed to critical care to support the expanded ICU capacity.”

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, meanwhile, no COVID-19 patients were reported in their care at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Three staff cases are active within SJHCL.

The health unit says at least 632 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 107 who have needed intensive care.

Outbreaks

No new institutional outbreaks have been declared.

Story continues below advertisement

Three active in the region involving seniors’ facilities, including Kensington Village (first-floor long-term care), Kensington Village Retirement (Canterbury) and McGarrell Place (Windermere Way).

Elsewhere, a non-institutional outbreak at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, declared more than four months ago on Jan. 18, remains active.

The jail outbreak has been linked to at least 62 cases among inmates and 43 cases among staff.

As of Sunday, the most recent data available, one inmate case was listed as active at the jail, according to the province.

Schools

No new school cases have been reported.

One case is active involving Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School.

The school also has an active outbreak declaration, reported on Friday.

At least seven cases are active and associated with two facilities.

Six are linked to Simply Kids. The centre has had an active outbreak declaration since May 12.

Elsewhere, one case each is active involving Kidorable Child Care Centre – Jim Ashton, and Kids & Company – London, the health unit says.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccinations and Testing

All people 12 and older are eligible to get the vaccine. People aged 12-17 are only able to get the Pfizer shot.

As of May 22, the most recent data available, more than 251,287 vaccine doses have been administered in London-Middlesex so far.

Eligible residents are asked to visit the local vaccine booking website or call 226-289-3560 to book an appointment at one of the region’s four vaccination clinics. Online appointments are encouraged.

When it comes to second doses, certain individuals are able to get theirs earlier than the revised 16-week interval.

Tuesday saw the opening of the region’s fourth mass vaccination clinic at Earl Nichols Recreation Centre.

With the four mass clinics, the region has the capacity to vaccinate about 7,000 people per day, but only has sufficient supply to do roughly half of that, health officials say.

“We are still lagging behind in this community. Our estimate is that we’re about 20,000 doses behind, if you look at a per capita allocation,” Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, said on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The region is expecting to see roughly 25,000 doses of the Pfizer shot this week and for the next several weeks, according to the health unit.

For Moderna, Mackie says a delivery is expected in the next couple of days, but after that, future shipment dates are unclear.

On the AstraZeneca front, residents who saw a first dose between March 10 and 19 will be able to book their second dose this week. People who got their first dose after March 19 will be able to book a second in the near future.

It comes as the province looks to utilize its stockpile before it expires.

The AstraZeneca shot has been linked to rare, potentially fatal blood clots, prompting several provinces to stop using it awaiting further research. Ontario reported its first fatal case on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

With first doses of the shot paused, hundreds of pharmacies across Ontario have begun offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

A number of local pharmacies are now offering the Pfizer shot. Appointments must be made with the pharmacies themselves.

Those looking for a COVID-19 test can still visit the region’s two main assessment centres.

The assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment. Officials with London Health Sciences Centre reported this week they had processed more than one million COVID-19 tests since March 18, 2020.

Small and medium-sized businesses looking to get their hands on free, rapid testing kits can still do so as part of the StaySafe London initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 1,095 new cases of COVID-19 today and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 257 new cases in Toronto and 215 in Peel Region.

She says there are also 123 new cases in Durham Region and 101 in York Region.

Today’s data is based on more than 24,000 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health says 1,073 people are in hospital because of COVID-19 _ 672 are in intensive care and 469 are on a ventilator.

The province says 135,308 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday’s report for a total of over 8.3 million doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Elgin-Oxford.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 3,751, of which 3,590 have resolved, 12 more than the day before. At least 80 deaths have been reported, most recently on Tuesday.

At least 81 cases are still active, including 28 in Woodstock and 14 in St. Thomas. Five people from Elgin-Oxford are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including two in the ICU.

The number of variant cases, and cases that have screened positive for a mutation consistent with a variant stands at 752, six more than the day before.

At least 668 have been the B.1.1.7 variant, two have involved the P.1 variant, and two have involved the B.1.351 variant. At least 78 other cases screened positive for a variant-consistent spike protein mutation and are being investigated.

2:39 Select Ontarians scramble to book 2nd AstraZeneca dose Select Ontarians scramble to book 2nd AstraZeneca dose

People aged 12 and older are eligible to get the vaccine, however, youth are only able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, youth can’t be vaccinated at the region’s Tillsonburg vaccination clinic, as it currently only provides Moderna.

Eligible residents are asked to visit the area’s vaccine booking site and are being encouraged to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Certain individuals are also able to book earlier second doses by phone at 226-289-3560.

Several pharmacies in the region are offering Pfizer and Moderna shots. Bookings must be made directly with the pharmacies.

No new outbreaks have been reported.

One is active, located at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, linked to 14 resident cases, five staff cases and three deaths, according to the health unit.

No new school-linked cases have been reported and none are active, local school boards say.

Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at three per cent the week of May 9. Updated numbers are expected this week.

Huron and Perth

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Huron-Perth, with one in Huron East and one in Stratford.

Story continues below advertisement

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 1,776, of which 1,682 have been resolved, four more than the day before. At least 57 deaths have been reported, most recently on May 20.

At least 37 cases are active in the region, including nine in Perth East and seven in Huron East. At least one person is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

The number of variant cases, and cases that have screened positive for a mutation consistent with a variant, stood at 245 as of Wednesday, unchanged from a day earlier.

At least 149 involve the B.1.1.7 variant, according to Public Health Ontario, while two involve the P.1 variant, first identified in Brazil. The remaining cases are likely still under genomic analysis, a process that can take up to two weeks.

1:52 COVID-19 outbreak grows at Mount Everest base camp COVID-19 outbreak grows at Mount Everest base camp

All people aged 12 and older are eligible to get the vaccine, however, youth are currently only able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit advises parents that more information on youth vaccines is available from their child’s school or school board.

Those looking to book an appointment are asked to do so via the local booking system or by calling 1-833-753-2098.

Earlier second doses of vaccine are also being offered to certain individuals. Several regional pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine as part of the provincial initiative.

The health unit says more than 65,700 people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine in Huron-Perth.

No new school-related cases have been reported. At least seven are active, none due to school exposure.

Lists can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

One retirement home outbreak is active at Goderich Place involving one resident case and one staff case. Elsewhere, three outbreaks are active at unnamed workplaces, while one each is active in the community and at a congregate living setting.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit dashboard.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s most recent test positivity rate, from the week of May 9, was 3.3 per cent. Updated numbers are expected this week.

Sarnia and Lambton

Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lambton County.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 3,462, of which 3,354 have resolved, an increase of 10 from the day before. At least 60 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, most recently on Sunday.

The health unit says 48 cases are active in the county. Nine people are in hospital with COVID-19, Bluewater Health says.

The region’s variant case count stands at 562, the same as the day before.

Public Health Ontario data shows 398 cases involve the B.1.1.7 variant, while 13 cases have been confirmed to be the P.1 variant. The remaining cases are under genomic sequencing.

2:57 Alberta’s three-stage summer reopening plan unveiled by Premier Kenney Alberta’s three-stage summer reopening plan unveiled by Premier Kenney

All people aged 12 and older are eligible to get the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, youth are only able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. In Lambton, they can get the vaccine at the Point Edward Arena clinic.

Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s website. People with questions can contact the health unit’s call centre at 226-254-8222.

Certain individuals are also able to book earlier second doses.

The health unit says that more than 68,700 doses have been administered in Lambton as of Tuesday, with nearly 59 per cent of adults now vaccinated with at least one dose.

Health officials say more than 2,800 youth have booked appointments.

Some pharmacies are currently offering the Pfizer or Moderna shots according to the health unit. Residents are asked to book spots with the pharmacies themselves.

No new outbreaks have been declared. Three are active.

One is active at Bluewater Health hospital, tied to four patient and five staff cases, while one is active at Afton Park Place, linked to two resident and 10 staff cases and one death.

A workplace outbreak is also active, linked to seven cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s positivity rate was 2.2 per cent the week of May 9. Updated numbers are expected later this week.

— With files from The Canadian Press