Ottawa Catholic School Board to fly Pride flag for 1st time in June

Send this page to someone via email

The colours of Pride will fly outside the Ottawa Catholic School Board’s (OCSB) offices for the first time in the organization’s history next month.

The local catholic board of trustees voted Tuesday evening in favour of flying the Rainbow or Progress flag at the board’s offices in June and for every subsequent Pride month.

Trustee Spencer Warren brought the motion forward, which comes after catholic boards in other areas of the province have debated similar proposals.

Read more: HCDSB trustees vote against motion to fly Pride flag at schools after lengthy procedural debate

The OCSB said in a statement that it is guided by “Catholic social teachings,” and that everyone deserves a “safe, inclusive and caring school environment.”

“Pride month needs to be much more than a discussion about the flag; and in our board, it includes prayers and practices that focus on inclusion, acceptance and human dignity,” said director of education Thomas D’Amico in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

3:58 Homophobia, transphobia, intersexphobia and biphobia awareness Homophobia, transphobia, intersexphobia and biphobia awareness – May 17, 2021