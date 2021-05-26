Menu

Education

Ottawa Catholic School Board to fly Pride flag for 1st time in June

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 10:20 am
A rainbow flag will fly outside the Ottawa Catholic School Board's offices in June. View image in full screen
A rainbow flag will fly outside the Ottawa Catholic School Board's offices in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

The colours of Pride will fly outside the Ottawa Catholic School Board’s (OCSB) offices for the first time in the organization’s history next month.

The local catholic board of trustees voted Tuesday evening in favour of flying the Rainbow or Progress flag at the board’s offices in June and for every subsequent Pride month.

Trustee Spencer Warren brought the motion forward, which comes after catholic boards in other areas of the province have debated similar proposals.

Read more: HCDSB trustees vote against motion to fly Pride flag at schools after lengthy procedural debate

The OCSB said in a statement that it is guided by “Catholic social teachings,” and that everyone deserves a “safe, inclusive and caring school environment.”

“Pride month needs to be much more than a discussion about the flag; and in our board, it includes prayers and practices that focus on inclusion, acceptance and human dignity,” said director of education Thomas D’Amico in a statement.

