Canada

Toronto Catholic District School Board votes to recognize Pride Month, raise flag every June

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2021 9:04 am
A stock photo of a rainbow flag. View image in full screen
A stock photo of a rainbow flag. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — The Toronto Catholic District School Board says it will celebrate Pride Month every June, starting this year.

The board’s trustees voted in favour of proclaiming Pride Month on Thursday night.

Pride Month honours the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a rallying point for the LGBTQ+ community.

Read more: ‘It’s OK to be gay in a Catholic school’: Toronto teacher defends book read in classroom

A Pride flag will be flown at the board’s office and all of its schools for the month of June.

The decision comes 10 days after the Halton Catholic District School Board voted against flying the rainbow flag or recognizing Pride Month.

In response, all nine Catholic high schools in Halton Region posted a rainbow-themed message of support to LGBTQ+ students and parents.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
