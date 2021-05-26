COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 26

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Ontario fiscal watchdog to release new long-term care spending report

Ontario’s fiscal watchdog will release a report today examining government spending on long-term care.

The Financial Accountability Office says the new report is based on the province’s 2021-22 expenditure estimates.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 1,095 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

257 were in Toronto

215 were in Peel Region

101 were in York Region

123 were in Durham Region

27 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,095 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 526,045.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,678 as 23 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 2,371 from the previous day. The government said 24,008 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

More than 8.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 135,308 vaccines in the last day. There are 569,317 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom and is currently the dominating known strain), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil).

Story continues below advertisement

The B.1.1.7 VOC: 121,122 variant cases, which is up by 992 since the previous day,

The B.1.351 VOC: 836 variant cases which is up by 19 since the previous day.

The P.1 VOC: 2,505 variant cases which is up by 43 since the previous day.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,771 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 33 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 49 active cases among long-term care residents 95 active cases among staff — down by two and down by seven, respectively, in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press