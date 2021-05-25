SIU investigating after police find man dead inside Port Hope hotel room

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 35-year-old man at a hotel in Port Hope.

According to the SIU, around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Northumberland OPP officers responded to reports of a domestic incident at the Comfort Inn hotel on County Road 28 in Port Hope.

“While the officers were in the hallway, they engaged in a discussion with a man from one of the rooms,” the SIU stated.

“The man then closed the door and the officers left.”

The SIU say later Monday OPP and Port Hope Police Service officers returned to the hotel to arrest the man. However, officers left after no one answered their knocking on a hotel room door.

On Tuesday morning around 10 a.m., officers breached the hotel room door and found the man deceased, the SIU report.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.