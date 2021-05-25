Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating after police find man dead inside Port Hope hotel room

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 6:25 pm
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances of a man found dead in a hotel in Port Hope on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances of a man found dead in a hotel in Port Hope on Tuesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 35-year-old man at a hotel in Port Hope.

According to the SIU, around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Northumberland OPP officers responded to reports of a domestic incident at the Comfort Inn hotel on County Road 28 in Port Hope.

“While the officers were in the hallway, they engaged in a discussion with a man from one of the rooms,” the SIU stated.

“The man then closed the door and the officers left.”

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog charges Durham officer with assault

The SIU say later Monday OPP and Port Hope Police Service officers returned to the hotel to arrest the man. However, officers left after no one answered their knocking on a hotel room door.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday morning around 10 a.m.,  officers breached the hotel room door and found the man deceased, the SIU report.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigate OPP-involved fatal shooting of man in Northumberland County' SIU investigate OPP-involved fatal shooting of man in Northumberland County
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagSIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagPort Hope tagNorthumberland OPP tagOntario SIU tagComfort Inn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers