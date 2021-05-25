Vancouver partygoers fined more than $11,000 for violating COVID-19 health orders

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they handed out more than $11,000 in fines when they broke up a party early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a suite at 1200 West Georgia St. around 1 a.m. for multiple reports of a loud gathering.

1:47 Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers – May 16, 2021

Those inside the suite refused to open the door and police needed to secure a search warrant before entering.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the host of the party was issued a $2,300 ticket for hosting a non-compliant event while the 16 attendees were each fined $575. Four speakers, a turntable, and various cables were seized as evidence, according to police.

“We have made it very clear that we will not tolerate incidents where people deliberately contravene the public health orders set out by the province,” VPD Const. Tania Visintin said.

“When someone blatantly ignores the law and puts others at risk of contracting COVID-19, we will use our legal avenues to hold them accountable.”

British Columbians were banned from gathering socially indoors for months. On Tuesday, the province eased restrictions somewhat, allowing indoor personal gatherings with a maximum of five visitors or one household as part of its four-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions.