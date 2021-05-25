SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Vancouver partygoers fined more than $11,000 for violating COVID-19 health orders

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 5:06 pm
Vancouver police issued more than $11,000 in fines at a downtown residence early Sunday. View image in full screen
Vancouver police issued more than $11,000 in fines at a downtown residence early Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say they handed out more than $11,000 in fines when they broke up a party early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a suite at 1200 West Georgia St. around 1 a.m. for multiple reports of a loud gathering.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers' Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers
Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers – May 16, 2021

Those inside the suite refused to open the door and police needed to secure a search warrant before entering.

Trending Stories
Police say the host of the party was issued a $2,300 ticket for hosting a non-compliant event while the 16 attendees were each fined $575. Four speakers, a turntable, and various cables were seized as evidence, according to police.

Read more: ‘This could be manslaughter’: Legal experts warn about hosting parties during COVID-19

“We have made it very clear that we will not tolerate incidents where people deliberately contravene the public health orders set out by the province,” VPD Const. Tania Visintin said.

“When someone blatantly ignores the law and puts others at risk of contracting COVID-19, we will use our legal avenues to hold them accountable.”

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. lays out restart plan including a return to normal by September

British Columbians were banned from gathering socially indoors for months. On Tuesday, the province eased restrictions somewhat, allowing indoor personal gatherings with a maximum of five visitors or one household as part of its four-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

