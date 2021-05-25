Menu

Crime

Woman’s death in Uxbridge deemed a homicide, suspect dead: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 5:46 pm
Police said the woman was found dead on Nov. 13. View image in full screen
Police said the woman was found dead on Nov. 13. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a 63-year-old woman’s death in Uxbridge in November has been deemed a homicide.

Police said that officers were called to a home on Regional Road 13 near Concession Road 7 on Nov. 13 around 12:40 a.m.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said paramedics notified officers after Roberta Dickens was found dead in the basement of her home.

There was evidence of head and neck trauma, which led to the death being deemed suspicious and homicide investigators taking over the case, police said.

Police said Dickens’ tenant, a 32-year-old man, was identified as the primary suspect.

“Through exhaustive forensic evidence, the investigators determined he was responsible for causing the death of Mrs. Dickens,” the news release said.

But days before he was set to be arrested, the man was found dead in Toronto after “an unrelated incident,” officers said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

