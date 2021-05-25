10 things you need to know about B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, British Columbia launched a restart plan laying out a post-COVID-19 pandemic life.

Here are 10 big things to look forward to:

Social gatherings

Effective Tuesday, a social gathering indoors can take place with one other household or up to five visitors. Outdoor personal gatherings of up to 10 people are also allowed.

By June 15, outdoor personal gatherings will go up to 50 people, though indoor ones will remain at up to five visitors.

Playdates for kids will be allowed.

The goal is to return to normal for indoor or outdoor personal gatherings by July 1 and an encouragement to have sleepovers.

1:36 B.C. hospitality industry prepares for relaxed COVID-19 restrictions B.C. hospitality industry prepares for relaxed COVID-19 restrictions

Travel

Starting June 15, British Columbians will be encouraged to travel across the province. Until then, people are urged to stay in their health region.

Story continues below advertisement

As of July 1 at the earliest, the province will open up to recreational travel across Canada.

Recreational sports

Outdoor recreational sports are now back on for adults and kids. Low-intensity indoor fitness classes can also restart.

High-intensity indoor fitness classes are expected on June 15 at the earliest. Indoor team sports are back in the same time frame, with up to 50 fans allowed for outdoor sports.

All indoor fitness classes are set for July 1 at the earliest with limited indoor spectators.

Movies

Movie theatres are expected to open as early as June 15 if the province is on track with cases and vaccinations, with up to 50 people allowed in the theatre.

The capacity is expected to increase starting July 1 if cases stays on track.

Casinos and bingo halls

On July 1, the province is hoping to open casinos, bingo halls and nightclubs with limited capacity. They will operate based on safety plans.

Story continues below advertisement

Concerts and professional sporting events

B.C. aims to hold concerts and professional sporting events by Sept. 7 at the earliest.

This will be based on safety plans that will be established closer to the events taking place.

Fans will be expected at BC Lions’ games in the fall and the Vancouver Canucks’ return in September or October.

View image in full screen An outline of B.C.’s four-step restart plan. B.C. Government

Restaurants

Starting right now, you can dine with anyone indoors or outdoors at a restaurant at a table of up to six people. Liquor can be served until 10 p.m.

If vaccination levels continue to rise and cases to decline, liquor will be served until midnight. Officials said work will be done to ease more restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

The eventual plan, with cases still under control and low, is to have no limits on group sizes for indoor or outdoor dining.

4:29 Alaska cruise ships to return with no B.C. stops Alaska cruise ships to return with no B.C. stops

Workplaces

The existing plans will stay in place with a move to small in-person meetings starting as early at June 15.

Seminars and bigger meetings are expected as early as July 1, with safety plans.

British Columbians will be back in the office starting as early as Sept. 7.

Shopping and masking

Directional arrows in stores are expected to be gone in July.

The masking mandate is expected to be lifted in all public indoor spaces at that time as well.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be times when people will still be asked to wear a mask indoors after July 1, however.

Fairs and festivals

The province will allow fairs and festivals on July 1 at the earliest. This will be based on safety plans and will have different capacities depending on being indoors or outdoors.