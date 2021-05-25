SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 2:37 pm
Albertans are set to get an update on the province's COVID-19 situation Tuesday as students returned to the classroom after a shift to online learning. View image in full screen
Albertans are set to get an update on the province's COVID-19 situation Tuesday as students returned to the classroom after a shift to online learning. Global News

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give her update at 3:30 p.m., which will be live-streamed in this post.

Read more: Most Alberta students head back to class Tuesday after weeks of online learning

The majority of Alberta students returned to the classroom on Tuesday, following a weeks-long shift to online learning amid rising COVID-19 infections and operational challenges, including schools struggling to secure enough substitute teachers to cover absences.

Students in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo will continue to learn online for an additional week.

As of Monday, Alberta had 13,608 active cases of COVID-19, with 452 new infections having been reported in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 569 people were being treated for COVID-19 in the province’s hospitals, with 161 in ICUs.

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout failing most vulnerable populations: doctors

More than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Monday, with 353,292 Albertans being fully vaccinated with two doses.

So far, about 7.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated and 48.7 per cent of Albertans have received one dose of vaccine.

