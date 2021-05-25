Victim of daylight shooting in Coquitlam has ‘no obvious ties’ to gang conflict: police

Send this page to someone via email

The man killed on Saturday afternoon in a Coquitlam, B.C., neighbourhood is a 42-year-old man with “no obvious ties” to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Investigators said they do believe this shooting was targeted but they have not released the man’s identity at this time.

Reports of shots fired came in Saturday afternoon in the area of Henderson Avenue and Hart Street.

A witness told Global News they looked across the street and saw someone running away with blue pants and a blue shirt on.

Another witness said she looked and was able to see a body lying just outside the door of a white Toyota SUV and several bullet shots surrounding the vehicle.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is still looking into what happened.

In recent weeks dozens of shootings have taken place in busy areas such as malls and parks.

Early Saturday more information was shared about the deadly targeted shooting in Nanaimo that claimed the life of a man and investigators confirmed it is linked to the gang conflict.

The killing happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 20, near a Wendy’s at the Rock City Plaza.

Nanaimo RCMP said three suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting, but have since been released pending further investigation.

Thursday’s shooting marked the first time the ongoing dispute spread beyond B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

A shooting that happened in Calgary has now also been connected to the B.C. gang conflict.

Sources have confirmed the victim of the Calgary homicide, Gurkeert Kalkat, is the brother of Jaskeert Kalkat, the 23-year-old police say was linked to gang activity who was slain in the parking lot of a Burnaby Cactus Club on May 13.