Health

New Brunswick premier, top doctor set to hold COVID-19 briefing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 1:03 pm
WATCH LIVE: New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, hold a COVID-19 briefing.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and the province’s top doctor are set to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing will be streamed live here, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 at Fredericton school

On Monday, public health in the province reported 15 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 134.

Two cases were confirmed at Priestman Street Elementary School in Fredericton. Staff, students and their families were asked to self-isolate for 72 hours.

The province also said a positive case was confirmed at Connaught Street School in Fredericton. Tuesday is an “operational response day” at the school and students are scheduled to learn online on Wednesday.

Public health has directed staff and their families to to self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible. Meanwhile, students and their families are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Close contacts of these cases are being contacted.

