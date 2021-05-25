Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Thousands without power in Ottawa south, near airport: utility

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 12:45 pm
Hydro Ottawa says it is dealing with multiple outages in the south end of the city on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Hydro Ottawa says it is dealing with multiple outages in the south end of the city on Tuesday afternoon. Hydro Ottawa

Thousands of Ottawa residents in the city’s south end are dealing with power outages Tuesday afternoon.

Hydro Ottawa said shortly after noon that more than 8,500 customers are without power along southern sections of Albion Road, Rideau Road, Bank Street, Leitrim Road and Hunt Club Road. That number has since risen to more than 9,300.

There are two defined outages, close to the Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

Hydro Ottawa tweeted that a downed power line on Rideau Road is to blame.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic has been disrupted in the area.

Trending Stories

Power is expected to be back on by 5 p.m., two hours later than the utility’s initial estimates.

The latest updates on the outages are available on Hydro Ottawa’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hydro Ottawa tagOttawa Airport tagOttawa Power Outage tagHunt Club power outage tagLeitrim power outage tagOttawa power blackout tagOttawa south power outage tagWhen will power return Ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers