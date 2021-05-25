Thousands without power in Ottawa south, near airport: utility

Thousands of Ottawa residents in the city’s south end are dealing with power outages Tuesday afternoon.
Hydro Ottawa said shortly after noon that more than 8,500 customers are without power along southern sections of Albion Road, Rideau Road, Bank Street, Leitrim Road and Hunt Club Road. That number has since risen to more than 9,300.
There are two defined outages, close to the Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.
Hydro Ottawa tweeted that a downed power line on Rideau Road is to blame.
Traffic has been disrupted in the area.
Power is expected to be back on by 5 p.m., two hours later than the utility’s initial estimates.
The latest updates on the outages are available on Hydro Ottawa’s website.
