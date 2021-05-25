More than 5,600 new COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 151,436 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s data encompasses the entire long weekend as the number of doses increased by 5,624 from what was reported on Friday.

Public health reports that 144,234 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 56.5 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting one more fatal case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, raising the city’s death toll to 39 during the pandemic.

The last death attributed to the virus was reported on May 7.

Another 54 cases were also reported, raising the city’s total case count to 4,339.

Active cases increased by four from Friday to 124 with another 49 recoveries being reported. The city’s resolved case count is at 4,176.

Two outbreaks at Guelph General Hospital have been declared over.

In Wellington County, 27 new cases are being reported as its case count reaches 1,593.

The number of active cases in the county remained at 57, with another 27 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,499.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 37 remained unchanged; the most recent death was reported on May 17.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate increased to 59.9 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate increased to 5.9 per cent.

There are 12 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including six in intensive care.

