SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More than 5,600 new COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario pharmacies waiting on more Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses' Ontario pharmacies waiting on more Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses
WATCH: Many Ontarians tried to book appointments Monday for their second shot of AstraZeneca.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 151,436 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s data encompasses the entire long weekend as the number of doses increased by 5,624 from what was reported on Friday.

Read more: Ontarians who received 1st AstraZeneca vaccine mid-March can book 2nd shot

Public health reports that 144,234 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 56.5 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting one more fatal case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, raising the city’s death toll to 39 during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The last death attributed to the virus was reported on May 7.

Another 54 cases were also reported, raising the city’s total case count to 4,339.

Active cases increased by four from Friday to 124 with another 49 recoveries being reported. The city’s resolved case count is at 4,176.

Two outbreaks at Guelph General Hospital have been declared over.

Click to play video: 'What you should know about getting a second AstraZeneca shot' What you should know about getting a second AstraZeneca shot
What you should know about getting a second AstraZeneca shot

In Wellington County, 27 new cases are being reported as its case count reaches 1,593.

Trending Stories

The number of active cases in the county remained at 57, with another 27 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,499.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 37 remained unchanged; the most recent death was reported on May 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine shows 100% efficacy in teens aged 12-17

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate increased to 59.9 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate increased to 5.9 per cent.

There are 12 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including six in intensive care.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagguelph cases tagCOVID news tagGuelph vaccines tagguelph covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers