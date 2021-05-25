Three charged with 1st degree murder following homicide in Owen Sound, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old man that took place in Owen Sound, Ont., on May 16.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 16, police responded to a report of an “altercation” in the 900 block of 6th Street East.

At the time of the incident, officers said they found a man with serious injuries who was subsequently sent to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Kody Hunter, 22, from Holland Centre.

Read more: Police identify body found in Lake Simcoe last summer in homicide investigation

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, May 22, police arrested and charged two people — Robert Jackson, 21, from Owen Sound, and Christie Currie, 39, from Chatsworth, Ont. — with first-degree murder.

Officers then arrested and charged a third person on Sunday — Megan Hopkins, 27, from Owen Sound — also with first-degree murder.

All of the accused were held pending bail hearings.