Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three charged with 1st degree murder following homicide in Owen Sound, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 12:37 pm
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old man that took place in Owen Sound, Ont., on May 16.

Read more: Police investigate homicide of 22-year-old man in Owen Sound, Ont.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 16, police responded to a report of an “altercation” in the 900 block of 6th Street East.

At the time of the incident, officers said they found a man with serious injuries who was subsequently sent to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

The victim was identified as Kody Hunter, 22, from Holland Centre.

Read more: Police identify body found in Lake Simcoe last summer in homicide investigation

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, May 22, police arrested and charged two people — Robert Jackson, 21, from Owen Sound, and Christie Currie, 39, from Chatsworth, Ont. — with first-degree murder.

Officers then arrested and charged a third person on Sunday — Megan Hopkins, 27, from Owen Sound — also with first-degree murder.

All of the accused were held pending bail hearings.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagFirst Degree Murder tagowen sound taggrey bruce OPP tagOwen Sound police tagOwen Sound news tagOwen Sound crime tagHolland Centre tagOwen Sound homicide tagOwen Sound murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers