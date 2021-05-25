More than 200 properties on evacuation alert in East Kootenay, B.C., after heavy rainfall

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert has been issued for 229 homes and properties in the Fairmont Hot Springs and Cold Spring Creek area due to flooding and debris in the region.

A state of local emergency has also been declared by the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The district is urging everyone to be ready to leave the area at a moment’s notice.

Residents should gather essential items, move pets and livestock to a safe area, arrange to transport all household members and arrange accommodation for everyone if possible.

View image in full screen Regional District of East Kootenay. Regional District of East Kootenay

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Regional District of East Kootenay

Read more: Highway 93 near Fairmont Hot Springs reopened to traffic after earlier slide

1:53 Record snowfall creates havoc on interior BC highways, woman killed in east Kootenay crash Record snowfall creates havoc on interior BC highways, woman killed in east Kootenay crash – Oct 24, 2020

More than 40 millimetres of rain fell in the area between Sunday and Monday, filling the debris traps along the river systems and swelling the creeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The district said this is a “one in 25-year rainfall event.”

There is more rain and thunderstorms in the forecast this week.

“With more rainfall in the forecast this week, there is the potential for additional sedimentation, and as a result, debris flooding or a debris flow,” according to the district’s Facebook page.

Further information and updates will be provided on the Regional District of East Kootenay website and Facebook page.