Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

More than 200 properties on evacuation alert in East Kootenay, B.C., after heavy rainfall

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 12:05 pm
The evacuation alert means everyone should be ready to leave at a moment's notice. View image in full screen
The evacuation alert means everyone should be ready to leave at a moment's notice. Regional District of East Kootenay

An evacuation alert has been issued for 229 homes and properties in the Fairmont Hot Springs and Cold Spring Creek area due to flooding and debris in the region.

A state of local emergency has also been declared by the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The district is urging everyone to be ready to leave the area at a moment’s notice.

Residents should gather essential items, move pets and livestock to a safe area, arrange to transport all household members and arrange accommodation for everyone if possible.

Regional District of East Kootenay View image in full screen
Regional District of East Kootenay. Regional District of East Kootenay

 

Story continues below advertisement
More than 200 properties on evacuation alert in East Kootenay, B.C., after heavy rainfall - image View image in full screen
Regional District of East Kootenay

Read more: Highway 93 near Fairmont Hot Springs reopened to traffic after earlier slide

Click to play video: 'Record snowfall creates havoc on interior BC highways, woman killed in east Kootenay crash' Record snowfall creates havoc on interior BC highways, woman killed in east Kootenay crash
Record snowfall creates havoc on interior BC highways, woman killed in east Kootenay crash – Oct 24, 2020

More than 40 millimetres of rain fell in the area between Sunday and Monday, filling the debris traps along the river systems and swelling the creeks.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The district said this is a “one in 25-year rainfall event.”

There is more rain and thunderstorms in the forecast this week.

“With more rainfall in the forecast this week, there is the potential for additional sedimentation, and as a result, debris flooding or a debris flow,” according to the district’s Facebook page.

Further information and updates will be provided on the Regional District of East Kootenay website and Facebook page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
evacuation alert tagFairmont Hot Springs tagEmergency Info BC tagCold Creek tagRegional District of East Kootenay tagCold Spring Creek tagEast Kootenay evacuation alert tagEvacuation alert Fairmont tagEvacuation Alert Fairmont BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers