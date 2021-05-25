Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Ottawa firefighters called to put out 8 fires caused by Victoria Day fireworks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 9:19 am
Ottawa fire crews put out eight fires related to Victoria Day fireworks over the weekend. View image in full screen
Ottawa fire crews put out eight fires related to Victoria Day fireworks over the weekend. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Firefighters in Ottawa say they were called to put out eight fires caused by fireworks on Victoria Day.

Fire officials say their crews responded to four grass fires, including a large one in the area of Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive.

They say other incidents included a burning fence, a tree on fire and two instances of flames in garbage cans after residents threw out fireworks without fully dousing them in water.

Read more: Ottawa fire crews knock down flames engulfing Greely home

Firefighters say they were also called to a home where smoke was reported after it was hit by fireworks, but found there was no fire.

Trending Stories

Officials are urging residents not to use consumer fireworks in light of the risks of fire or injury.

Story continues below advertisement

But they say anyone who does use them should follow safety rules such as keeping a bucket of water at hand.

Click to play video: 'Police respond to large crowds at California beach after viral video invitation' Police respond to large crowds at California beach after viral video invitation
Police respond to large crowds at California beach after viral video invitation
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Victoria Day tagOttawa fire tagVictoria Day long weekend tagOttawa Fire Service tagfireworks accident tagottawa fireworks tagVictorira Day fireworks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers