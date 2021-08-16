SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Papineau

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
Canada election: Papineau - image View image in full screen
ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Papineau is located in Montreal. It includes the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau has held the seat in this riding since 2008, when he took it from the Bloc Québécois, winning by just 1,200 votes.

Trudeau was first elected as prime minister in 2015, securing a majority government. He was re-elected in 2019 with 51.1 per cent of the vote in the riding, with the Liberals losing their majority and forming a minority government.

One of the surrounding ridings is Outremont, which was held by former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.

Spanish is the mother tongue for six per cent of the riding’s population.

Candidates

Liberal: Justin Trudeau (incumbent)

