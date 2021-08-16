Canada election: Papineau

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Papineau is located in Montreal. It includes the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau has held the seat in this riding since 2008, when he took it from the Bloc Québécois, winning by just 1,200 votes.

Trudeau was first elected as prime minister in 2015, securing a majority government. He was re-elected in 2019 with 51.1 per cent of the vote in the riding, with the Liberals losing their majority and forming a minority government.

One of the surrounding ridings is Outremont, which was held by former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.

Spanish is the mother tongue for six per cent of the riding’s population.

Candidates

Liberal: Justin Trudeau (incumbent)

