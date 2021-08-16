SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Outremont

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
Elections Canada
Elections Canada

Outremont is a riding located in Montreal. It consists of the borough of Outremont and the eastern part of the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair was the MP for Outremont from 2007 until 2018.

Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan first ran in 2015 but lost to Mulcair. She ran again in 2019, winning the seat with 46.2 per cent of the vote. She is also the parliamentary secretary to the minister of small business, export promotion and international trade.

According to the 2016 census, this riding has a fairly young population, with 69.7 per cent between the ages of 15 and 64. Specifically, 10.8 per cent make up the 20 to 24 age group and 10.3 per cent make up the 25 to 29 age group.

Trending Stories

The University of Montreal is located at the centre of the riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Rachel Bendayan (incumbent)

