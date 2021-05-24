46-year-old woman dead after apparent murder-suicide in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a 46-year-old woman is dead in what is believed to be a murder-suicide at an east-end home over the weekend.

According to a statement issued by Toronto police Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a home on James Park Square, near Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday as part of a “wellness check.”

The statement said when officers arrived, a woman was found dead in the hallway of a home. An autopsy later revealed the victim, who was identified as Daisy Sehgal, died after neck compressions.

As police continued to search the house, investigators said a man, identified as 50-year-old Anurag Kalwar, was found dead in the basement of the home.

A spokesperson confirmed to Global News the victim and the man were known to each other, but wouldn’t confirm the nature of their relationship.

Although the homicide squad took over the investigation and the death of Sehgal was listed as a homicide, the statement said the deaths “are not being treated as suspicious.” It also said no one else is wanted in connection with the deaths.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the situation was asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

