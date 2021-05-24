Menu

Canada

Crews battle large fire at nightclub under construction in New Westminster

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 11:58 am
Fire crews were called to a large blaze at a nightclub under construction in downtown New Westminster Monday morning. View image in full screen
Fire crews were called to a large blaze at a nightclub under construction in downtown New Westminster Monday morning. Shane MacKichan

Multiple fire crews were called out early Monday morning to battle a large blaze in downtown New Westminster.

The fire broke out at a nightclub under construction, MagnetiQ Club Lounge, located at Columbia and Church Street around 3 a.m.

According to New Westminster fire crews on the scene, several businesses located below the lounge have also been destroyed.

The fire has also impacted the Expo Line. The station is closed and trains are not stopping at this time.

Fire crews battling a blaze at a nightclub that was under construction early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Fire crews battling a blaze at a nightclub that was under construction early Monday morning. Shane MacKichan

Read more: Charges dropped against man for New Westminster pier fire, suspect is deceased: police

The City of New Westminster has also turned off the power to the 400 and 500 blocks of Columbia Street and the 400 block of Carnarvon Street as a safety precaution.

“When it went to third alarm, we called for mutual aid from Coquitlam fire and we also have Delta and Richmond fire covering our Queensborough area,” New Westmister fire chief Tim Armstrong told Global News.

Smoke can still be seen in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the surrounding streets as crews are expected to be on the scene for most of the day.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

