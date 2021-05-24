Crews battle large fire at nightclub under construction in New Westminster

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple fire crews were called out early Monday morning to battle a large blaze in downtown New Westminster.

The fire broke out at a nightclub under construction, MagnetiQ Club Lounge, located at Columbia and Church Street around 3 a.m.

According to New Westminster fire crews on the scene, several businesses located below the lounge have also been destroyed.

The fire has also impacted the Expo Line. The station is closed and trains are not stopping at this time.

#SkyTrain Expo Line Columbia Station is closed due to fire. Trains will travel through the station but will not be stopping. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. M-Line and Canada Line operating normally.^CK — TransLink BC | Masks Mandatory (@TransLink) May 24, 2021

Fire crews battling a blaze at a nightclub that was under construction early Monday morning.

The City of New Westminster has also turned off the power to the 400 and 500 blocks of Columbia Street and the 400 block of Carnarvon Street as a safety precaution.

“When it went to third alarm, we called for mutual aid from Coquitlam fire and we also have Delta and Richmond fire covering our Queensborough area,” New Westmister fire chief Tim Armstrong told Global News.

Smoke can still be seen in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the surrounding streets as crews are expected to be on the scene for most of the day.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

