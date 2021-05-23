Menu

Canada

London Fire Department reminding residents to be safe with fireworks this long weekend

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 23, 2021 11:54 am
London Fire Department reminding residents to be safe with fireworks this long weekend - image View image in full screen
City of Kingston

The London Fire Department is reminding Londoners of fireworks safety this long weekend.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Hepditch spoke with 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady on Let’s Talk London and laid out some safety tips.

“It’s very important that only adults are handling and discharging fireworks,” he said. “It’s also very important that they carefully read and follow the directions on the fireworks’ packaging.”

Read more: What's open and closed in London, Ont., this Victoria Day long weekend

Another safety tip is to only light one firework at a time, and only when they’re on the ground.

For dud fireworks, it’s recommended to wait 30 minutes, and soak them in a bucket of water before disposing them in a metal container.

“Also, we encourage people to have a water hose or a pail of water close-by when discharging fireworks, so it eliminates any further ignition by those fireworks,” Hepditch explained.

Read more: Using fireworks at home? Make sure you do it safely

“Keep (fireworks) well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees (and) dry grass. Make sure it is facing upward and not directed at any type of structure like a building or a fence.”

Hepditch says if someone gets burned, run cool water over the wound for three to five minutes and seek medical attention if necessary.

The City of London says those with noise complaints regarding fireworks can call London police’s non-emergency line at 519-661-5670.

Those with questions on fire safety can call the London Fire Department’s non-emergency phone number at 519-661-5615.

Click to play video: 'Long weekend fire safety' Long weekend fire safety
Long weekend fire safety – May 15, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
