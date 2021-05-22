Menu

Canada

Child sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in west Edmonton neighbourhood

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 11:54 pm
Edmonton police was on scene at 88 Avenue and 207 Street Saturday evening after a child was struck by a vehicle. View image in full screen
Edmonton police was on scene at 88 Avenue and 207 Street Saturday evening after a child was struck by a vehicle. Eric Beck / Global News

Officers with the Edmonton Police Service were on scene Saturday evening after a child was struck by an SUV around 8:30 p.m. near 88 Avenue and 207 Street, in the Suder Greens neighbourhood.

According to police, the child was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday evening, police were not able to confirm with Global News an exact age of the child, but said they were approximately 10-years-old.

Police said the initial caller reported that a child had chased a ball on to the road, but that the information still had to be confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, but investigators don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

