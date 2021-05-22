Child sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in west Edmonton neighbourhood

Officers with the Edmonton Police Service were on scene Saturday evening after a child was struck by an SUV around 8:30 p.m. near 88 Avenue and 207 Street, in the Suder Greens neighbourhood.
According to police, the child was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Saturday evening, police were not able to confirm with Global News an exact age of the child, but said they were approximately 10-years-old.
Police said the initial caller reported that a child had chased a ball on to the road, but that the information still had to be confirmed.
The investigation is ongoing, but investigators don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.
