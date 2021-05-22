SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta Health reports 621 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths on Saturday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 5:59 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Safe outdoor activities to do in Calgary on May 24 weekend' COVID-19: Safe outdoor activities to do in Calgary on May 24 weekend
This May long weekend, Albertans are being advised to stick close to home and abide by COVID-19 public health measures. Christa Dao reports on what safe activities you can do outdoors with your family.

Alberta confirmed 621 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the disease on Saturday.

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout failing most vulnerable populations: doctors

Alberta Health reported the following deaths:

  • A man in his 50s in the North zone without comorbidities.
  • A man in his 50s in the South zone with comorbidities.
  • A woman in her 60s in the North zone with comorbidities.
  • A woman in her 60s in the Calgary zone with comorbidities.
  • A woman in her 70s in the Edmonton zone without comorbidities.
  • A man in his 70s in the Edmonton zone with comorbidities.

The province identified 262 new variant cases on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has 15,502 active cases, 205,960 recoveries and 2,170 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 6,964 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 3,729, the North zone has 2,375, the Central zone has 1,627 and the South zone has 803. There are four cases in unknown zones.

The new cases came from 9,500 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 6.7 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Read more: Canada’s 50% vaccinated milestone boosts optimism to keep going, experts say

Alberta Health said 617 people are in hospital, with 164 of them in intensive care.

As of May 21, the government said 2,460,857 vaccine doses had been administered, and 347,008 Albertans are fully immunized.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Alberta tagAlberta COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Alberta tagAlberta COVID-19 deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers