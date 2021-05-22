Alberta Health reports 621 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed 621 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the disease on Saturday.

Alberta Health reported the following deaths:

A man in his 50s in the North zone without comorbidities.

A man in his 50s in the South zone with comorbidities.

A woman in her 60s in the North zone with comorbidities.

A woman in her 60s in the Calgary zone with comorbidities.

A woman in her 70s in the Edmonton zone without comorbidities.

A man in his 70s in the Edmonton zone with comorbidities.

The province identified 262 new variant cases on Saturday.

There are 617 ppl in hospital incl 164 in ICU. Sadly, 6 new deaths were reported over the past 24hrs. My condolences go out to their families, friends, and to anyone mourning the loss of a loved one today. (2/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) May 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has 15,502 active cases, 205,960 recoveries and 2,170 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 6,964 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 3,729, the North zone has 2,375, the Central zone has 1,627 and the South zone has 803. There are four cases in unknown zones.

The new cases came from 9,500 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 6.7 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Alberta Health said 617 people are in hospital, with 164 of them in intensive care.

As of May 21, the government said 2,460,857 vaccine doses had been administered, and 347,008 Albertans are fully immunized.