Victim in life-threatening condition after Uxbridge collision: police

Durham Regional Police say a person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Uxbridge, Ont., on Saturday.
Durham police tweeted about the incident, which happened on Regional Highway 47, around 1 p.m.
Traffic services officers responded after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle, police said.
A victim was reported to have critical injuries and an Ornge air ambulance was seen responding.
Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.
