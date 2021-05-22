Victim in life-threatening condition after Uxbridge collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Uxbridge, Ont., on Saturday.

Durham police tweeted about the incident, which happened on Regional Highway 47, around 1 p.m.

Traffic services officers responded after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle, police said.

A victim was reported to have critical injuries and an Ornge air ambulance was seen responding.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Traffic Services Branch responding to Reg Hwy 47 between Old Stouffville Road and Toronto Street South in Uxbridge for a cyclist struck by a vehicle. Victim has life threatening injuries. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/UEiXDTYxg8 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 22, 2021

