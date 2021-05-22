Menu

Canada

Victim in life-threatening condition after Uxbridge collision: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 3:20 pm
The scene of the collision in Uxbridge on Saturday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in Uxbridge on Saturday. Colin Williamson / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Uxbridge, Ont., on Saturday.

Durham police tweeted about the incident, which happened on Regional Highway 47, around 1 p.m.

Traffic services officers responded after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle, police said.

A victim was reported to have critical injuries and an Ornge air ambulance was seen responding.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

