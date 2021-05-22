Menu

Crime

Impaired driving charges laid after fatal King Township collision: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 12:28 pm
Police said they were called to the crash after 10 p.m. Friday. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to the crash after 10 p.m. Friday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say they have laid impaired driving-related charges after a fatal collision in King Township Friday night.

Police said officers were called to the crash on Davis Road, north of Concession Road 2, shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers said a 19-year-old man from Trinidad was working in the area when he was hit by a black Toyota Tundra pickup.

The man was taken to hospital where he died.

Read more: Pickering drunk driver apologizes for killing 2 teens

The driver was arrested at the scene.

Police said 53-year-old Domingos Da Silva of Barrie, Ont., has since been charged with impaired driving causing death, and over 80 causing death.

Da Silva is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the members of our community who rushed to the scene to assist the victim,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

