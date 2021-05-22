Menu

Canada

1 endangered tiger cub remains after 2nd cub dies at Toronto Zoo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2021 11:24 am
The cubs were born after their mother, an Amur tiger nicknamed Mazy, was paired with the male tiger Vasili through a program meant to promote conservation. View image in full screen
The cubs were born after their mother, an Amur tiger nicknamed Mazy, was paired with the male tiger Vasili through a program meant to promote conservation. Facebook / The Toronto Zoo

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a second endangered tiger cub has died at the facility, leaving just one alive from the litter born less than a month ago.

The Zoo issued a Facebook post saying the Amur tiger cub named Small, who was born on April 30, was euthanized on Friday.

It says Small had been monitored closely since birth, as she was not gaining weight.

Read more: Panda cubs to stay at Calgary zoo until early 2020

The zoo’s medical team eventually discovered several heart defects, including a hole between the main chambers and a key blood vessel coming from the wrong side of the organ, which were too complex to be repaired.

Her death comes 10 days after another cub from the same litter was euthanized due to multiple ailments including severe liver damage.

The zoo says the remaining cub continues to thrive and is monitored by zoo staff.

The cubs were born after their mother, an Amur tiger nicknamed Mazy, was paired with the male tiger Vasili through a program meant to promote conservation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
