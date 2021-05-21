Menu

Canada

3 bodies found in central Edmonton, police say deaths not believed to involve any crime

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 7:39 pm
A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service confirmed to Global News on Friday that multiple bodies have been discovered in the city's core but added that the deaths are not believed to be criminal. View image in full screen
A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service confirmed to Global News on Friday that multiple bodies have been discovered in the city's core but added that the deaths are not believed to be criminal. Global News

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service confirmed to Global News on Friday that multiple bodies have been discovered in the city’s core but added that the deaths are not believed to be criminal.

Alberta Health Services later confirmed to Global News that three bodies were discovered but did not provide further details.

Global News received a tip on Friday about the incident near EPS Headquarters in the area of 103 Avenue and 96 Street.

Video of the scene captured by the Global One News Helicopter showed multiple police vehicles stationed by an inner-city park.

More to come…

