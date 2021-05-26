SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Rise for B.C.’s kids on June 7 2021

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 5:37 pm
Rise for BC's Kids on June 12 from 7 to 11 p.m. View image in full screen
Rise for BC's Kids on June 12 from 7 to 11 p.m. B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation

For more than 35 years, Miracle Weekend has been an annual two-day celebration broadcast live on Global BC.

This year, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation will continue to share the extraordinary stories of kids, families, health care experts and supporters of the hospital, but it will be under a new name: RISE for BC’s Kids.

The event will take place Saturday, June 7, from 7 to 11 p.m. on Global BC.

Rise for B.C.’s kids on June 7 2021 - image

It will showcase a unique glimpse into the world-leading care and research at BC Children’s Hospital, as well as the kids and families whose lives are forever transformed because of it.

By tuning in this year, viewers will discover the newest ways that medical experts at BC Children’s are breaking through the barriers that exist in child health in areas like oncology and mental health—and be inspired by the courageous children and families who never stop in their fight against childhood illness.

During the event, you can become a monthly donor or give a one-time donation.

Some well-known Global BC faces will be hosting the event, including Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Paul Haysom, Sonia Sunger, Neetu Garcha, Anne Drewa, Barry Delay and Michael Newman.

